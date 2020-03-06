-
Si Woo Kim shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 97th at 7 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Kim's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Kim's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
