Sam Ryder hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 113th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, Sung Kang, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory McIlroy, Matt Wallace, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, and Sam Burns are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Ryder's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Ryder hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Ryder chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 6 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 7 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 6 over for the round.