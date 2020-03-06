-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III’s lengthy eagle putt at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harold Varner III sinks a 28-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 33rd at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Varner III's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.