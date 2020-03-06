In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, NeSmith's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

NeSmith his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, NeSmith tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 44 yards to the left intermediate rough, his third shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, NeSmith got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 6 over for the round.