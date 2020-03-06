In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 109th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hubbard got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 4 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Hubbard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hubbard's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Hubbard hit his 195 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hubbard to 5 over for the round.