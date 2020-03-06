-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Rodgers's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
