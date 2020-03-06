-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Round Recaps
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 38th at 1 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Koepka's 181 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
