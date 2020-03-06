-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tom Hoge hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Hoge hit his 71 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 201 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 2 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.