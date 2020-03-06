In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tom Hoge hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Hoge hit his 71 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 201 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 2 under for the round.