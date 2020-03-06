In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Beau Hossler's 133 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Hossler chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Hossler chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hossler his second shot was a drop and his approach went 142 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even-par for the round.