Adam Long putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Adam Long's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
