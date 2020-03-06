In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 33rd at even par; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lanto Griffin got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lanto Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Griffin stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Griffin at even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Griffin's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's tee shot went 212 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.