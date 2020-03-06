  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton sinks an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton’s birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton sinks an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.