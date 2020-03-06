In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 260 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton's tee shot went 244 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hatton hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Hatton chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hatton's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.