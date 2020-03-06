  • Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Reed lands his 143-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed uses nice approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

