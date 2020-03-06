-
-
Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed uses nice approach to set up birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Reed lands his 143-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Reed reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Reed at 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Reed had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
Reed his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 2 under for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Reed reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Reed at 2 under for the round.
-
-
