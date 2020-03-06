In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 84th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Putnam got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Putnam chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

Putnam had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Putnam's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Putnam hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, Putnam hit his next to the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his seventh shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 590-yard par-5 13th. This moved Putnam to 4 over for the day.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 5 over for the round.