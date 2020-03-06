Harris English hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Talor Gooch; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Harris English had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 13th, English chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, English chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fourth, English hit his 119 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, English's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 39 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.