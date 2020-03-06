-
Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Dahmen's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
