In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Dahmen's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.