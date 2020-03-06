-
-
Bud Cauley finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bud Cauley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Cauley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
Cauley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to even-par for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
At the 231-yard par-3 second, Cauley hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.