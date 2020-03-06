In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Byeong Hun An hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 88th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, An got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing An to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, An chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

An tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing An to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, An's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, An his second shot was a drop and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.