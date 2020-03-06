Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 81st at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Carlos Ortiz hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Ortiz chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.