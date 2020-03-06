-
-
Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for the Arnold Palmer InvitationalPat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard as players head to Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, FL.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harry Higgs hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Higgs went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Higgs's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.