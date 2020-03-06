In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harry Higgs hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Higgs went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Higgs's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.