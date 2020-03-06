In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Bradley's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bradley's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Bradley hit his 104 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Bradley chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even for the round.