Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Highlights
Keegan Bradley drains birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keegan Bradley jars a 17-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Bradley's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Bradley's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Bradley hit his 104 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Bradley chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
