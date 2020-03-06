In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 98th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 89 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

Knox tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.