Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 2 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.