-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Matt Every takes the lead at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Every jumped up the leaderboard to take the lead over Rory McIlroy by one shot on Thursday.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 2 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.