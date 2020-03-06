-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee drains birdie putt from fringe at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a 28-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
