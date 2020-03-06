Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Troy Merritt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Merritt's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Merritt's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at even for the round.