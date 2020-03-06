-
Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 67th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.
