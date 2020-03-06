-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kevin Tway hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 109th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Tway chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Tway's tee shot went 263 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
