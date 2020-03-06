In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Zhang got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.

Zhang tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Zhang hit his 104 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

Zhang hit his drive 322 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the 16th. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Zhang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 3 over for the round.