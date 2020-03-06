  • Xinjun Zhang shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hits his 104-yard approach shot on the par-5 12th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Xinjun Zhang’s near eagle on No. 12 at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hits his 104-yard approach shot on the par-5 12th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.