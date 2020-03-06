-
-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Xinjun Zhang’s near eagle on No. 12 at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hits his 104-yard approach shot on the par-5 12th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Zhang got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
Zhang tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to 2 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Zhang hit his 104 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.
Zhang hit his drive 322 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the 16th. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Zhang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.