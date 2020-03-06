Danny Willett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Willett had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Willett's 150 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Willett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.