-
-
Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler’s lengthy birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 179 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 first, Fowler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at 3 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.