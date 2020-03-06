  • Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler’s lengthy birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

