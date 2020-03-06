In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day in 121st at 6 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 248 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Grillo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Grillo's tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Grillo to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Grillo's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 7 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 over for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 8 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Grillo to 8 over for the round.