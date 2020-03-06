In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brian Stuard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 107th at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 11th, Brian Stuard's 107 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Stuard went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Stuard got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to even-par for the round.