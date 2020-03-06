-
Jim Herman putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman’s clutch bunker shot at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jim Herman holes a 51-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Jim Herman hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his round tied for 93rd at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Jim Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
After a 189 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Herman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Herman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.
