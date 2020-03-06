Jim Herman hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his round tied for 93rd at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Jim Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

After a 189 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Herman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Herman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.