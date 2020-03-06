In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 96th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 11th, Lahiri's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lahiri got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Lahiri got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.