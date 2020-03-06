In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over; Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Scott Brown, Scott Harrington, Sam Burns, Rob Oppenheim, Adam Long, Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, and Matt Wallace are tied for 9th at 3 under.

On the par-4 13th, Kokrak's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

Kokrak got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.