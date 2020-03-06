In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Todd tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Todd got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Todd hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Todd's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to even for the round.