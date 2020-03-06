-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Fleetwood tests out Arnold Palmer training aid at Bay HillBefore the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood used an old Arnold Palmer training aid. Fleetwood proved the tips for hitting out of the rough, fixing a hook and playing from the water still stand the test of time.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 113th at 8 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Fleetwood got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.
