In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 113th at 8 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Fleetwood got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.