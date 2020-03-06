-
Henrik Norlander shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
