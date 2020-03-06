-
-
Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli’s near eagle bunker shot at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hits his 39-foot bunker shot on the par-5 12th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
Frittelli his second shot was a drop and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.