Danny Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee’s solid birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Lee sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round in 2nd at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 127 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
Lee tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
