C.T. Pan shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 109th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Pan's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
