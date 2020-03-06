In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tony Finau hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 84th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Finau hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.