In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brendan Steele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his round tied for 93rd at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Brendan Steele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Steele chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Steele's tee shot went 307 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 128 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Steele's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Steele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.