In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scott Brown hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Brown's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to even-par for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Brown got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 3 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 4 over for the round.