Kevin putts well but delivers a 7-over 79 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 107th at 9 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Kevin Kisner's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Kisner's tee shot went 229 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 5 over for the round.
