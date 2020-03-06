-
-
Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Horschel's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Horschel's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.