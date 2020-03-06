-
Sam Saunders shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Saunders hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his round tied for 88th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Saunders got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Saunders chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Saunders to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Saunders chipped in his fifth from 9 yards, carding a par. This kept Saunders at 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Saunders hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Saunders to even-par for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.
