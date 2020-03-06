In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nate Lashley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 114th at 8 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Nate Lashley hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lashley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lashley's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.