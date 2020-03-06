In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Every hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 90th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Every got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Every got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Every to 3 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 8 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 9 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Every hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Every to 8 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Every's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Every got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Every to 11 over for the round.