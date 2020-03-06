  • Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy’s 20-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.