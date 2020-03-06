Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Harris English and Sungjae Im; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under.

McIlroy tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 seventh green, McIlroy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, McIlroy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.